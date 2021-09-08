Naming Commission welcomes public input for renaming of military bases including Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Naming Commission, tasked with recommending new names for military bases and other assets that commemorate the Confederacy to Congress, is now accepting input from the American Public.

The commission, formed early this year, is beginning to formulate the criteria to rename or remove any names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that commemorates the Confederacy. The commission will also review any base, instillation, street, building, facility, aircraft, ship, plane, weapon, equipment or any other property owned or controlled by the Department of Defense.

Retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, chair of the Naming Commission said, “As we work with the local communities, we welcome input from the American public. This feedback will help us determine names that appropriately reflect our military today and recognize the courage, values and sacrifices of our military men and women.”

The commission’s final recommendations to Congress are due October 1, 2022. The number of submissions received for any particular name will not influence the final choice of recommendations. Each name will be considered on its own worthiness by the commission.

10 Army instillations and two naval vessels are being considered for renaming. They include: Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Bragg, Fort Lee, Fort Rucker, Fort Benning, Fort Gordon, Fort Hood, Fort Polk, Fort Belvoir, For Pickett, USNS Maury and USS Chancellorsville.

If you would like to submit any recommendations, please visit http://www.thenamingcommission.gov.