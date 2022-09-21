HAMBERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies in Hambersham County, Georgia are searching for Homicide suspect(s) after the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, the woman, identified as 59-year-old Deborah Todd Collins, sent over $2300 dollars to her daughter with the message “they won’t let me go.”

Authorities say Collins disappeared from the Athens area on September 10th.

The next day, September 11th, police tracked the victim’s car to Habersham County using her satellite radio service.

They found her car about 65 miles north of Athens, near Tallulah Falls, Georgia.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene and searched the area.

WSB-TV reports, deputies found what looked like the remains of a fire in the woods.

Deputies soon found Collier’s body naked and burned as well as a partially burned blue tarp and a red tote bag nearby.

So far, no word on a motive or suspects in this case.

Investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 839-0500.