Naked Georgia man arrested in NC after stealing truck from Charlotte, breaking into home, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A naked Georgia man was arrested in Union County last Friday after deputies said he crashed a stolen box truck from Charlotte, fled the scene and broke into a home, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies accused 24-year-old Demetrius Oglesby of Snellville, Georgia, of crashing a stolen box truck from a Charlotte business down an embankment in the 6600 block of Weddington Road on Oct. 22.

A witness reportedly told authorities that a man was seen running from the vehicle after the crash. Deputies started using K9 units to check the area.

During the search, a “startled” homeowner on Chambwood Drive reported a man inside her home who was “completely in the nude.” The homeowner told authorities they confronted the man and he had fled the house.

A short time later, deputies received a call concerning a “suspicious person” on Potter Road about a naked man wrapped in a piece of construction material.

Deputies responded and found Oglesby wearing a piece of house wrap used to cover the outside of homes during construction.

Oglesby had allegedly fashioned the material in a “makeshift toga” that was failing to cover his body parts.

Deputies said they were able to identify Oglesby as the driver of the stolen truck and learned that he was the naked intruder who entered the Chambwood Drive home.

The sheriff’s office said Oglesby was arrested and “provided with adequate clothing.”

He was charged with one count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He also had an existing warrant for his arrest for a hit-and-run traffic crash in Georgia.