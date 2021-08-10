NADPS searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run

NORTH AUGUSTA S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking the public to keep a lookout for a vehicle.

Approximately 9:00 pm Monday night, on the 400 block of Bradleyville Rd a vehicle struck a pedestrian while she was walking on the right side of the road.

The suspect vehicle should have front right bumper damage and missing a right side mirror. It may look similar to the truck pictured.

Please be on the look out for a black in color Chevrolet Suburban or Chevy Tahoe with this particular vehicle damage.

If you know anything about the incident or where the vehicle may be, please contact NADPS (803) 441-4251.