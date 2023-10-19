COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A North Carolina man contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office out of concern for his 80-year-old aunt.

The man told police that some people from “American Asphalt” were doing work his aunt’s Martinez home in December of 2022 and had the woman sign a contact.

He also explained to police that his aunt suffers from memory loss and could have onset dementia, but has yet to be diagnosed.

The men returned to her home several times for payment.

The victim, due to her mental health, loss track and could not remember all the checks she had written the.

There were a total of 12 check written totaling $49,200.

52-year-old North Augusta resident Paul Joseph O’Hara was arrested Tuesday, for one charge of Exploitation and Intimidation of Elderly Person from a 2023 case and an outstanding bench arrest from Columbia County from a case in 2021.