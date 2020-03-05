Myrtle Beach man charged with sexually assaulting 3 young boys

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 26-year-old Myrtle Beach man is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting three young boys.

Shaikiem Antwan Bristol, 26, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention center on Tuesday. He faces three charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11.

Shaikiem Antwan Bristol (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

According to arrest warrants, a 7-year-old victim told Myrtle Beach police he had been sexually assaulted by Bristol in August of 2014. The “victim was able to clearly articulate the details of the incident,” the officer reported.

During the same interview, the boy reported Bristol had also sexually assaulted a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old boy.

Bristol has been registered on the National Sex Offender list as a juvenile sex offender stemming from an incident in Florida in 2008, according to records.

His bond was set at $150,000.

