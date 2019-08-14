Murder suspect wanted in McDuffie County

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 21-year-old Sanriquez Antonio Williams, a suspect in a murder.

Tuesday night, August 13th around 8pm, a McDuffie County Deputy Sheriff found an unresponsive man in an area of Kelly Road in Southern McDuffie County.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the death.

The body is being taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Williams is known to frequent areas in the City of Thomson, city of Washington, and the Hobbs Mill Road area of McDuffie County.

He is known to drive a white 4-door 1999 Crown Victoria. GA License plate number QAW-8049.

He is considered armed and dangerous.