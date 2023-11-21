AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has mad an arrest in the shooting death of Charles Irvin.

Warrants from the Sheriff’s Office say that Anthony Orlando Jones kicked in the door of 1519 Bleakley Street around 1:00 a.m. on November 11th.

Jones allegedly shot a warning shot into the ceiling then pointed a gun at another person inside the home and demanded that he “move where he could see him.”

That’s when Irvin attempted to jump out the window, at the same time he was allegedly shot by the Jones.

Irvin later succumbed to his injuries.

Anthony Jones is charged with:

Murder

1st Degree Home Invasion

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Kidnapping

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Jones was convicted in October 2008 for Burglary.