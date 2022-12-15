North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – A murder suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a home in North Augusta.

Investigators say that they were attempting to serve a warrant for the suspect around 5:00 pm Wednesday evening on the 100 block of Millstone Lane in the Walnut Grove Neighborhood. North Augusta Public Safety was asked to assist in the arrest by the Burke County’s Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshall’s Office.

Lt. Junior Johnson tells NewsChannel 6 that 20 year old Jordan Perkins was taken into custody just after 11:15 pm. Perkins was wanted after a shooting that left one person dead at an illegal bar in Burke County. A second suspect who has been identified as Jawuandre Kelly is still wanted in that case.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.