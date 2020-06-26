Death investigation underway in McDuffie County

DEARING, Ga (WJBF) – The GBI and McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of a deadly shooting.

GBI Special Agent Pat Morgan says one person is dead.

The name of victim has not released.

The incident happened around 2:20 this morning on the 4500 block of Hillman Gay Road in Dearing.

Morgan says its an active investigation.

We don’t know of any suspects at the time.

The coroner has yet to be called to the scene.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew at the scene and we’ll bring you the latest when it becomes available.

