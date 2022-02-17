Murder investigation underway in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sherriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on the 200 block of Chalk Bed Road in Graniteville, February 16th, around 8:47 pm.

When deputies arrived, they found damage to the back door of the house consistent with a break-in.

A woman was found dead in a bedroom with injuries to her face.

Preliminary results of the investigation and information provided by witnesses, lead to identifying 30-year old Alexander Ambrose Carl of Gloverville as the alleged suspect.

Deputies who were canvassing the neighborhood surrounding the crime scene found Carl shortly after.

He is currently in the Aiken County Detention Center where charges of Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Burglary 1st Degree are forthcoming.

This investigation is on-going and as information becomes available it will be released.