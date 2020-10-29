Murder investigation underway in Columbia County; suspect says his mother was being abused

APPLING (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies responded to a 911 call in Appling around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. That call was initially described as a CPR in progress.

A second call from 3353 Gales Road provided county dispatchers with the information that there was “blood everywhere”.

Once on scene, deputies found a man on the back porch that had been shot in the head.

The victim, who lived at the home, was 66-year old, Wesley Jordan Gales.

Deputies found his former wife, Deborah Gales, at the house as well as their 15-year old son.

Deputies separated the mother and son and heard spontaneous utterances which indicated that Mr. Gales had been shot by his son.

The son was interviewed and admitted to shooting his father with a .22 caliber Marlin semiautomatic rifle.

The son was charged with Murder and transported to RYDC.

The 15-year old told investigators that he had enough of his father abusing his mother.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story.

