AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A longtime local educator is honored with a mural unveiling and dedication.

Family and friends of the late Mrs. Marjorie Butler Carter gathered at Lucy C. Laney High School for the event.



Mrs. Carter graduated from Howard University in Washington D.C. with high honors and a degree in Pharmaceutical Chemistry.



Upon moving to Augusta, she could not get a job as a Pharmacist.



So, she enrolled in Paine College to earn another degree as well as a Master of Science degree from the University of Michigan.



Mrs. Carter was a local educator for nearly 40 years.



22 years of those years were spent teaching Chemistry, General Science, Latin and French at Laney High.

“When she was hired by Lucy Laney in 1930 they needed somebody to teach in those areas and if you look at the history of Haines it had a broad curriculum that they offered courses in all of those subjects including German, Latin, French, Spanish and Romance Languages, Literature, Sciences and everything. So, she was called on to teach Latin, French along with General Science and Chemistry by Lucy Laney herself,” explains her son Dr. James Carter, III.

The art work was created by Ashley Gray and both pieces are located on the Marjorie Butler Carter Science

Hall at Lucy C. Laney High School.