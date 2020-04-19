Multiple victims in Canada shooting by suspect who was dressed as police officer, officials say

(ABC News) – Following a manhunt, Canadian police have arrested a suspect in a Nova Scotia shooting after multiple victims were found.

Gabriel Wortman, 51, was taken into custody on Sunday after a pursuit throughout the Canadian province, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Wortman was believed to be wearing a police uniform and driving a police vehicle, but is not employed by the RCMP, according to the police.

During the pursuit, Wortman was later seen driving a silver Chevy Tracker, the police said. He was arrested at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, according to The Associated Press.

There are several victims in the Saturday shooting in Portapique, according to the police. There have been no reported casualties at this time.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to take a suspect into custody at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, April 19, 2020.Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to take a suspect into custody at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, April 19, 2020.Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press via AP

“My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said outside his Ontario home Sunday. “I want to thank the police for their hard work, and people for cooperating with authorities.”