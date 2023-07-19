AIKEN, S.C – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Offices is asking the public for assistance with locating these individuals.

According to ACSO, 43-year-old Terrence Marcellus Martin is described as a Black male, stands 6’1 and weighs 180 pounds. Martin’s last known whereabouts were the 150 block of Ridgeland Dr. of North Augusta.

52-year-old Barbara Jean Calderon is described as a White female, stands 5‘1 and weighs 160 pounds. Calderon last known whereabouts 3 block of Gregg St of Graniteville.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.