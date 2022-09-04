CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire.

Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or any arrests in this case.

