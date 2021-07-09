Multiple people arrested and charged for illegal firearms possession after federal indictments

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Six defendants face felony firearms charges, with two also charged with illegal drug possession, after indictment by a U.S. District Court grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

John W. Carter, 36, of Rincon, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Antoine Ladson, 32, of Brunswick,charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Jamar Lavelle Alexander, 34, of Crawfordville, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Timothy Lee Cheeks, 33,of Augusta, charged with Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon;

David Bryson Murphy , 20, of Thomson, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,

Christopher Lewis Tucker Jr., 21,of Thomson, charged with False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm, and Receipt of a Firearm by a Person Under Indictment.

Additional defendants recently have been tried on charges that include illegal firearms possession, including:

Marcus Rashad Allen , 33, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Savannah Police officers found him in possession of a pistol in August 2020 after he ran from officers attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Dameon Duncan , 21, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Savannah Police officers in May 2020 found Duncan in possession of a pistol during a traffic stop.

Telly Green , 33, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Savannah Police officers found him in possession of a pistol in August 2020 while investigating reports of shots fired at a vehicle in a Savannah neighborhood.

Khallid Marquese Wright , 24, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Wright, who was stopped in February by Richmond County Sheriff's deputies for questioning in an unrelated case, was found in possession of a firearm.

Robert Kenneth Williams , 32, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff's deputies found Williams in possession of a pistol in April 2020 in a motel parking lot.

Joseph Jay Gartrell III , 37, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to an Information charging him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County sheriff's deputies suspected Gartrell of driving under the influence when they found him asleep in his vehicle after 3 a.m. in November 2019. During a subsequent search, officers discovered drugs, cash and a firearm in his vehicle.

Blake McDuffie , 26, of Winder, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Officers from the Pooler Police Department charged McDuffie in May 2020 when he was found in possession of a pistol after he sped away from a traffic stop and subsequently crashed his vehicle.

Devonta Armon Stallings, 27, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Stallings ran from Richmond County Sheriff's deputies in March 2020 and tossed a pistol before being captured. He was on state probation at the time of his arrest.

Agencies investigating these cases include the ATF; the FBI; the Savannah Police Department; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office; the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office; the Glynn County Police Department; the Pooler Police Department; and the Brunswick Police Department.