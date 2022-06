WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Multiple volunteer fire crews have been called out to 256 Piney Heights in Warrenville for a fire.

According to officials, a structure and the woods behind it are fully engulfed in flames.

One neighbor says the owners were burning something behind the home it and a shed caught fire.

No word on injuries or how the fire started.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll have the latest details as they become available.