GRANITVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Fire crews from several different counties/agencies are on the scene of a structure fire.

The blaze broke out at Parkdale Mills located at 418 Ascauga Lake Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Parkdale Mills website says they are a yarn manufacturing and textile company.

A spokesperson for Parkdale Mills tells WJBF that initial reports suggest that it may have been a light ballast or fixture that may have sparked and started the fire, but that is speculation that this time. The fire department continues to assess and the Parkdale Mills spokesperson says that they are working with the fire department on evacuations.

There is no structural threat to the building and the fire appears to be contained, despite smoke inside the facility, according to the spokesperson for Parkdale Mills.

The production workers have been released for the day – technical staff is on hand for clean-up.

If all-clear given, people be called back to work, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed that SpunLab Performance Yarn is made there, which is used both in the fashion industry, as well as to make high-performance materials and safety fabrics for uniforms and tactical gear for the military and first responders.