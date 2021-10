AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are working 6 accidents this evening, 5 of which are on I-520 Westbound.

The I-520 Westbound lanes are back open.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

The 6th accident is on I-520 eastbound at mile marker 3.

