Multiagency search for Grovetown suspect

GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – Along Sylvan Lake Drive, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, aided by the Georgia Department of Safety, is searching for a man after he fled on foot.

32-year-old Jonah Schafner is suspected of breaking into vehicles in the area.

Traffic in the area of Long Creek Falls is currently being restricted as deputies search for the suspect.

Currently, there is no indication that Schafner is armed and dangerous.

Several Columbia County schools are currently on lockdown. Including Baker Place Elementary, Grovetown High, and Columbia Middle schools. A spokesperson for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office stresses that the area schools being on “soft lockdown” is in keeping with protocol.

This is a developing story.

