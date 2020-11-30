Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on I-520

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a crash.

It happened just after 7:00 a.m. on I -520 westbound underneath the Gordon Highway Bridge.

Six vehicles are involved.

Injuries are reported.

This is a developing story.

