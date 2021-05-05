Multi-state kidnapping, carjacking led to murder of Mary Ann Elvington, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man has been charged with murder in a multi-state kidnapping and carjacking that left one woman dead.

Dominique Devonah Brand, 29, of Marion, was charged in a three-count indictment with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.

Brand allegedly held 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington at gunpoint in her car, according to warrants obtained by News13. The warrants also show that Brand had a shotgun and ultimately shot her, causing her death.

The indictment alleges that around March 28, Brand entered the home of Elvington in Nichols and kidnapped her. The indictment further alleges that Brand forced Elvington to drive him in her 2012 Buick Lacrosse to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, and then back to Lakeview, South Carolina.

There, according to the indictment, Brand forced Elvington into the back seat of the vehicle and he drove away with her in it. Shortly thereafter, Brand shot and killed Elvington behind an abandoned grocery store at the Zion Crossroads in Marion County before driving the vehicle to a wooded area behind a nightclub in Marion, abandoning it, according to the indictment.

Elvington was reported missing March 28 after she was last seen at her home on Highway 76 in Nichols, according to Horry County police. Her 2012 Buick LaCrosse was found unoccupied on Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in Marion County Monday evening.

Elvington’s body was found on Zion Road near Zion Grocery, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. That’s about 10 miles from where her vehicle was found, according to previous reporting.