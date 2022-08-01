RICHMOND/BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On July 30, 2022 at approximately 12:25 AM, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office became involved in a vehicle pursuit after learning the driver, 40-year-old Shane Lord, had multiple warrants including Aggravated Stalking.

The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office assisted along with the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.

Deputies were able to immobilize Lord’s vehicle using a spike strip.

Shane Lord exited his vehicle with a gun and shot himself one time, he succumbed to his injury.

This is a developing story.