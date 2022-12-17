The Grinch was arrested in connection to potential shoplifting. (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office received word that Mr. Grinch was attempting to steal the joy and holiday decorations from Tamassee-Salem Elementary School.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located Mr. Grinch and asked what he was doing. “Look, I don’t wanna make waves, but this whole Christmas season is stupid, stupid, stupid!” Mr. Grinch said.

Mr. Grinch was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office offered some advice to impersonators out there, “may the holiday spirit be in your favor and may your heart grow by two sizes this holiday season.”