AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Author Monique Williams is set to host a book signing for her self-published anthology, “Mourning Joy: Life Lessons from Our Late Mothers,” at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts on December 2nd. The book, born out of a promise to Williams’ late mother, features 10 women sharing their unique experiences and reflections on the complex dynamics of mother-daughter relationships.

The anthology on Amazon delves into the joy and triumph found amidst the mourning process. Williams, a journalist, chose self-publishing to protect the trust of the contributors who shared their intimate stories. She describes the book as a source of comfort, aiming to help others navigate the journey of loss and healing.

The book signing event encourages attendees to “BYOC – Bring Your Own Copy,” with proceeds contributing to the Jesse Norman School of the Arts. Williams contemplates a potential tour to connect with readers in cities the contributors represent.

The conversation with Williams offers a candid exploration of grief during the holidays, providing readers with a raw and authentic perspective on the healing process. As the book seeks to initiate conversations on loss and healing, its impact extends beyond the pages, fostering connections and understanding within a community of shared experiences.