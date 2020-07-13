‘Motorcyclists have got common sense:’ Myrtle Beach Bike Week kicks off, thousands expected

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The 81st annual Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally kicks off Monday. Thousands of motorcyclists from along the east coast are expected to attend.

The bike rally usually happens on the third week in May. However, this year the rally was postponed due to the “Home-or-Work” order that lifted the week before the original start date.

No additional safety precautions are being implemented outside of the governor’s guidelines for restaurants and businesses.

“Motorcyclists have got common sense,” Sonny Copeland, owner of Myrtle Beach Bike Week, LLC said.

Although coronavirus cases are climbing in Horry County, Copeland trusts bikers will use safety precautions. “Motorcyclists will wear a mask where they’re needed. When you can ride a motorcycle you pay attention to the world around you,” he said.

Horry County has issued 15 vendor permits for the rally this year, according to Kelly Moore Director of Public Information Horry County. The county has issued 50-plus permits the last several years.

Usually Myrtle Beach Bike Week attracts thousands of bikers to Horry and Georgetown County, but Copeland isn’t exactly sure what attendance will look like this year.

The spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach said large crowds aren’t expected for North Myrtle Beach since Harley Davidson and Barefoot Landing are not participating in this year’s rally.

Copeland hopes for the sake of local businesses, this year will be like in years past, which have brought in a lot of business.

