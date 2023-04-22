RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a crash on Broad River Road that occurred at approximately 10:36 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Mitsubishi was making a left turn onto Broad River Road from a private drive when it was struck by a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was not injured and there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where they later died from their injuries.