BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken.

Authorities say the crash happened Saturday, June 11 just after 8 p.m. on Atomic Road near Augusta Road

A motorcyclist riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle traveling south on Augusta Road attempted to exit north onto Atomic Road at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle left the left side of the road, crossed both northbound lanes of Atomic Road, and crashed into a Kia Soul that was traveling south on Atomic Road.

The motorcycle rider, later identified as 63-year-old Ronald M. Maxey of Waynesboro, Georgia died at the scene from blunt force injuries.

A toxicology analysis is pending.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.