Motorcyclist killed following crash involving deer on I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 20, Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say at about 2:17 p.m., a motorcyclist traveling on I-20E near mile marker 31, about two miles east of Monetta, encountered a deer. The animal ran in front of the motorcyclist causing him to fall off the bike.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old David W. Graham of Kings Mountain, North Carolina was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries, according to coroner Darryl Ables.

Toxicology analysis is pending, Ables added.

