AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports it is investigating a motorcycle death. It happened at 4:45 p.m. on the I-20 west bound exit ramp to go east bound on I-520. 21-year-old Johnathan Campbell, from Ft. Eisenhower, died on the scene. The coroner said Campbell lost control of the motorcycle and hit the wall of the exit ramp while traveling too fast for conditions. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office added the driver failed to maintain lane as well. There is no more information at this time.