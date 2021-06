AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after an early morning crash in Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Gordon Highway at Highland Avenue.

One person on a motorcycle was killed after colliding with another vehicle.

No word yet if charges will be filed.

The name of the victim has not been released.