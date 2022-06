AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred Sunday, June 26th just before 8:00 p.m.

74-year old Samuel Stevenson, of the 3400 block Sutton Place, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed while traveling north on Deans Bridge Road.

Stevenson was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled.