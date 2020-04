AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Jack Ryle Jr.

The 21-year-old lived on the 3100 block of Ashmore Dr. in Augusta.

The coroner says Ryle was riding his motorcycle Sunday evening on Old Louisville Road when a vehicle made a u-turn in front of him. Ryle was not able to stop the bike and hit the side of the vehicle.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died from his injuries this morning.