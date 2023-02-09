AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol, along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s office have responded to a crash.

The incident happened around 11:15 Thursday morning, in front of 1598 Columbia Highway.

We’re told the wreck involves a tractor trailer and a motorcycle.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

Columbia High North between May Royal Drive and Rodgers Road is shut down.

Motorists should find an alternate route.