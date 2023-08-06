BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A big health fair is headed to Bamberg County on Saturday, Augusta 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Motivated Woman’s “Feeling Fab” Health Fair is designed to help people learn how to manage better medical conditions that can be improved with screenings, education, and support. It will offer screenings and assessments to detect a problem and get attendees on track to a healthier self. All screenings, assessments, and resources will be provided for free.

The organization works to educate the public on the various illnesses surrounding women’s health through a biannual magazine, Motivated Woman. In it, stories are shared by women who battled illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, infertility, and obesity.

