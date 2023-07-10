COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The former owner of Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans lost her liquor license back in October, and had a motion hearing on Monday morning to potentially get it back.

County Commissioners revoked owner Renee Hajek’s license on the basis that Stay’s food sales weren’t at least 50% of its total sales.

Hajek’s lawyer wouldn’t let her talk on camera on Monday. But, on Stay’s last day in business, December 30th, she told NewsChannel 6 she was surprised by the move.

“We had to do a couple one-eighty’s since we opened in the middle of COVID, and then we really just thought that was just gonna be another one-eighty and that we would have to potentially make some changes then move forward,” Hajek said. “And then lo and behold, the revocation changed everything.”

In her affidavit for Monday’s hearing, Hajek stated that she was lulled by the county into unknowingly waiving some of Stay’s rights at the October hearing, and that her business was treated unfairly before the alcohol license revocation.

She stated the issues between her business and the county started happening after they announced a drag show in June of last year, and that Stay’s financial records were never audited, although she would have liked them to be.

Hajek told us off-camera on Monday that she wants the revocation to be reversed so she could possibly open a new business in a different county, and have her loan from Columbia County be forgiven.

This will be a way for her to move forward, as she said back in December.

“I firmly believe everything happens for a reason, God’s plan for me apparently was not to operate Stay, but there is another plan behind it and I’m in the process right now of trying to figure out what that’s gonna look like,” she said.

Hajek told us the judge has 24 hours to make a decision.

Below is Hajek’s affidavit: