Mother with autistic child shares story on journey

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With 1 in 54 children identified with autism spectrum disorder*, various organizations celebrate April as Autism Acceptance and Awareness Month, in recognition of those with the condition and their families who support them.

Many have found that online education can be a great equalizer for their autistic children and other students with special needs by eliminating the social issues, sensory processing issues, and classroom distractions of brick-and-mortar schools from course work.

Cynthia Barkley joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about her and her son’s journey with autism and how Georgia Connections Academy is working for them.