DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 6-year-old son outside Atlanta more than 23 years ago.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Tuesday that a grand jury returned an indictment June 28 against Teresa Ann Bailey Black.

Black faces charges including felony murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of another in the death of William DaShawn Hamilton.

She was arrested in Phoenix on June 29 and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

The boy’s body was found in 1999 and was unidentified for decades.

A tipster who had known Black saw a rendering of the boy in 2020 and contacted authorities.