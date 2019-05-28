Most dangerous states to ride a motorcycle. Where your state ranks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has some of the most dangerous roads in the country for riding motorcycles. That’s according to analysis from insurance website QuoteWizard. The website says it analyzed NHSTSA death data from 2017 and Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. All ranked near the top of the deadliest states. In fact, Mississippi is ranked the deadliest state for bikers. Florida is ranked 4th and Alabama 15th. That’s based on accidents per registered motorcycle. Florida actually had far more fatalities than Mississippi or Alabama, but it has vastly more bikers on the road too.

In 2017 there were 40 biker deaths in Mississippi and 79 in Alabama. There were 590 in Florida. The ranking however is based on accidents per registered motorcycle. QuoteWizard says that there’s one big reason southern states see more deaths, and it’s the weather, “A key pattern we found in fatality rates among states is weather. Colder, more northern states like Alaska and New Hampshire have low fatality rates, while warmer, more southern states like Texas and Mississippi had the highest rates. When you consider that motorcycle riders in Alaska can only ride a few months out of the year, compared to Texas where you can ride all year long, that difference in rideable seasons has a huge impact on the number of fatalities. Warm weather states are most dangerous for motorcycle riders because of the year round chances of road fatalities compared to the limited time frames of colder weather states.”

The full list: