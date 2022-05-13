Aiken County, SC (WJBF) – Due to a critical shortage of bus drivers, several bus routes will be delayed Friday morning in the Aiken County Public School District.

The school’s impacted are those in Area 4.

That includes Busbee Elementary School, A.L. Corbett Middle School and Wagener-Salley High School.

Delays will be experienced for morning pick up and afternoon drop off.

Buses will be about 45 minutes late.

To avoid the delay you’re encouraged to arrange another form of transportation for your student to and from school on Friday, May 13th.

For more information contact the transportation office at (803) 593-7201 between 7am and 5pm.