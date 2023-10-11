COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has released its high school graduation rate for the class of 2023. And it’s up over last year.

In a release sent out Wednesday, officials say 92.1% of high school students will graduate this year. That’s 1.7% more than in 2022. The Georgia state average is 84.4%.

“As we celebrate this outstanding accomplishment, we will continue to set the bar high with the expectation that 100% of students in the Columbia County School District graduate with their high school diplomas, and that all are successfully prepared for the future.” said Dr. Steve Flynt, Superintendent. “Congratulations to the Class of 2023, and a special thanks to the parents of these graduates and for the hard work and dedication of our employees across all levels who have supported and encouraged them along the way.”

Class of 2023 Graduation Percentages: