WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – During a virtual press conference, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced that 470 new jobs will be coming to Dalton, Georgia.

According to the press release, Dalton-based Qcells will expand its solar module manufacturing facility, investing $171 million.

“Today, I can announce that nearly 500 new jobs are coming to Whitfield County, Georgia, $171 million of investment on the way to Northwest Georgia, as this solar manufacturing facility grows, thanks to the investment from our partners at Qcells,” says Senator Ossoff. “I’m going to continue to build those relationships to reach out around the world and champion the state of Georgia as the greatest place for folks to bring business opportunity and jobs, and that work is ongoing. And there will be more to come.”

Senator Ossoff’s Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act has been cited as a key reason for the additional investments in the U.S. and has promised additional multi-billion dollar investments in domestic solar manufacturing in Georgia and the United States upon passage of Ossoff’s legislation.

Officials say that this legislation will supercharge domestic solar manufacturing, create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs in Georgia and nationwide, help meet the U.S.’ ambitious goal of having solar energy account for 40% of U.S. energy by 2035, and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Officials also say that the expansion will bring an additional 1.4 gigawatts of new annual module capacity, bringing Qcells’ total production capacity in Georgia to 3.1 gigawatts.