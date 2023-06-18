(NewsNation) — Certain Jeep Grand Cherokees are being recalled by Stellantis because of a problem with the vehicle’s rear coil springs being installed incorrectly — causing them to fall off.

The number of potentially involved vehicles in the U.S. is 331,401, according to a Safety Recall Report posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In a statement to NewsNation, Stellantis confirmed it is voluntarily recalling the 331,401 U.S.-market vehicles, as well as 14,487 in Canada, 1,677 in Mexico, and 6,643 markets outside North America — making for a total of 354,208.

Vehicles not included in this recall are SUVs built with an air suspension system.

The report states that the recall is not because of a defective part; it is an assembly issue where the vehicle may have been built with an “out of position” rear coil spring.

“Rear coil springs that detach from the vehicle while driving may result in a hazard to operators and occupants of other vehicles, which can cause such vehicles to crash without prior warning and/or may result in injury to vulnerable road users,” the report said.

As of May 25, 2023, there have been two customer assistance records, 17 warranty claims, and two field reports potentially related to this issue, but the report shows no injuries or crashes connected to the springs. A spokesman for Stellantis said they also continuously track the performance of vehicles out in the field through multiple channels such as social-media monitoring, call-center inquiries and reports received from service technicians.

Stellantis is made up of 14 automobile brands and two mobility arms, according to its website. These brands include Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat and Ram.

“While the defect is estimated to be present in approximately 13% of the recall population, customers are urged to follow the instructions on the notices scheduled for mailing next month,” Eric Mayne, spokesperson for Stellantis, said in an email.

These notices are set to go out starting July 28. Service will be provided free of charge.

Customers with questions can call 1-800-853-1403.