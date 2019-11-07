More than 2 million pounds of chicken recalled; may contain metal

GEORGIA (WJBF) — More than 2 million pounds of chicken, some shipped to locations in Georgia are being recalled.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the chicken produced by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. may be contaminated with metal. This spreadsheet contains a list of products recalled. [View labels]

Officials say the poultry items were produced from Oct. 21, 2019, through Nov. 4, 2019.

In addition to being shipped to locations in Georgia, they were also shipped to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. establishments during further processing.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses.