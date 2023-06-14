AUGUSTA (WJBF)- The Richmond County Board of Education is making sure meals are provided to students that need them this summer.

The Richmond County School System is making sure its students and people in the area don’t have to worry about where their next meal might come from through their Summer Nutrition Program, providing meals 5 days out of the week.

“They said it’s in the millions that students are hungry during the summer and if we can fight that fight just a little, I mean, we’re doing something right,” Richmond County School Nutritionist Tamekia Williams-Cabarrus said.

According to the group “Feeding America,” more than 20 million students in the U.S. go hungry each summer.

“Today is the tomorrow that you worried about yesterday,” Williams-Cabarrus said.

So, Richmond County Schools is doing its part to make sure students get fed, whether class is in session or not.

“I realized that we’re providing them something essential, that’s gonna be beneficial towards their success and their achievement,” Richmond Co. BOE Assistant Director of Nutrition Services Dr. Dana Bing said.

Even if you’re not a student but still need a meal, there is an opportunity for you to get fed.

“Wherever they are, within Richmond County, we want to be able to provide a service for them that will benefit them, and obviously enrich their lives– which we know food and nutrition does for any and everyone,” Dr. Bing said.

For the nutritionists at Richmond County Schools, serving meals means more than providing a plate of food.

“This job would not be everybody’s ideal job, but it means something. We are like pillars of the community because we’re out here serving your children to eat,” Williams-Cabarrus said.

If you are, or have, a student that might be in need, visit for more info on this program.