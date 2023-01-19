Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders are going to debate the powers of the city administrator

Commissioners voting to hold a work session to set the path for hiring a permanent city administrator.

Some want to give the position more authority, like taking the power to hire and fire department heads away from commissioners and giving it to the administrator.

“A lot of sway on a decision based on her decision based on six commissioners whether it was a right or wrong decision my thing is give the administrator he or she the hiring and firing powers but move it to where it takes seven people to terminate, that way he or she could do the job without being threatened all the time,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Commissioners will also debate how much experience a candidate must have.

Some want it lowered to six months while the current job description calls for three to five years.