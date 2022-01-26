More speed humps heading to Augusta’s streets

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Now Bellemeade Drive here in District 5 is next in line for the traffic calming devices know as speed humps, but don’t be surprised if you see them on a street near you.

There are speed humps to get traffic to slow down near the Olive Road overpass, but traffic also needs to slow down in neighborhoods all over Augusta

“They are speeding through those subdivisions, I have identified areas where they came through and hit mailboxes, rant into people’s homes people’s cars from speeding,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Bellemeade Drive residents there are tired of speeding neighbors petitioned the city to install speed humps, Mayor Pro-Tem Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams a resident, lead the effort.

Everybody on my street signed it everyone wants it they know the hazards of coming down the road cars driving at high speeds,” said Williams.

Now commissioners are preparing to change the city speed hump ordinance.

On change instead of needing signatures of 75 percent of property owners, the number now would be 51 percent.

Under the current ordinance residents pay for the devices through a special neighborhood tax now it will come from the General Fund.

With city leaders looking at a proposed budget of 250 thousand dollars this year to be divided equally by commission district.

And some residents in Brandon Garrett’s district are ready to take part.

“Most of those have called me about then they worked together they got the petition signed they tired of the speeders,” said Garrett.

But not all commissioners are ready to go down that road.

I’m not particularly for the new speed bumps there’s a lot of people who want them to slow down traffic there’s a lot of people who don’t want them,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Now commissioners are expected to approve the new policy next week though the process started here on Bellemeade Drive before the new policy.

Residents here will not have to face a special taxing district to pay for them, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.