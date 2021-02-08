More SC residents now eligible for COVID vaccine

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Beginning today, February 8th, another group of people can now register to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Those SC residents, ages 65-69, can schedule those appointments by clicking here. The online portal is in addition to the DHEC phone number — 1-866-365-8110 — which is available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help schedule vaccine appointments.

DHEC will receive 10,000 more weekly first round doses of the Moderna vaccine from the federal government over the next three weeks.

