AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) The long awaited, much anticipated activation of Unit 3 has finally happened. So what happens from here? On this edition of The Means Report we hear from a Georgia Power representative. He will walk us through the process of generating and distributing nuclear energy. The new unit is already providing electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes. We will also get a progress report on Unit 4, as it gets set to go online. Watch our interview and be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
More nuclear power to power your home: an update from Plant Vogtle
by: Brad Means
Posted:
Updated:
